Okeneye bags ILMMD’s honorary doctorate degree for contributions to nation-building, others

The Institute of Leadership, Manpower and Management Development (ILMMD) has conferred a distinguished fellow and doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) on the Chairman of Gregorian Club, Hon. Saheed Okeneye, for his contributions to nation-building and the upliftment of the club.

The General Secretary of the prestigious Gregorian Club, Prince Christopher Odianarewo, in a congratulatory message described the honour as “well deserved and long overdue,” citing Okeneye’s unwavering commitment to leadership excellence, community development, and the upliftment of the Gregorian Club’s vision.

“This is not just a personal achievement for Hon. Saheed Okeneye,” the statement reads, “but a proud moment for the entire Gregorian Club family. His leadership has been a beacon of integrity, consistency, and progressive thinking. We are not surprised that such a reputable institute has recognized his contributions to nation-building and organizational development.”

Prince Odianarewo emphasized that the honour bestowed by the Institute is a reflection of Okeneye’s years of dedication to leadership service and strategic human development. He further added that Hon. Okeneye’s recognition is a testament to the quality of individuals the Gregorian Club is proud to produce and promote.

“On behalf of the Gregorian Club members, I join friends, family, and well-wishers across the country to congratulate our dear Chairman. This recognition is not just a title; it is a charge to do more, and I have no doubt that Hon. Saheed Okeneye will continue to blaze the trail in distinguished service.”

The Gregorian Club remains a pillar of excellence and influence, fostering intellectual fellowship, cultural heritage, and civic responsibility among its members. Hon. Saheed Okeneye’s latest honour further elevates the club’s profile as a hub of achievers and transformational leaders.

