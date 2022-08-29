Okene Reference Hospital will address medical challenges in Kogi State ― Kogi NMA Chairman

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State chapter, has said that the Kogi State Reference Hospital, Okene and the remodelling of Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja will definitely solve medical health challenges in the state and the nation in general.

A statement by the State’s Chairman of NMA, Dr Olusola Baoku, on behalf of the State Officers Council (SOC), who felicitated with Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, on the 31st Anniversary celebration of the creation of Kogi State, commended the Governor’s for his great achievements in the state’s health sector.

The statement which was made available to journalists by the NMA PRO, Dr Aiyevbomwan Peter, eulogised the governor for the infrastructural development in the health institutions across the state.

”On behalf of the State Officers Council (SOC) and the entire NMA Kogi State, I congratulate His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello and his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, on the 31st-anniversary celebration of the creation of Kogi State.

”We thank the governor for the construction of a beautiful edifice, the Kogi State Reference Hospital, Okene, remodelling of Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja, as well as renovation and revitalization of various cottage hospitals across the state, among several other health infrastructure developments,” he said.

The NMA further appreciated the governor’s efforts towards improving the health care delivery to the people of the state, and for making Kogi safe for all and sundry.

Baoku emphasised that the remarkable achievements of the governor in the health sector would go a long way in enhancing quality healthcare delivery for the residents of the state.

”We believe the giant stride achieved in form of infrastructural development in the health sector of the state will go a long way to serve the people. We appreciate His Excellency’s landmark achievements.”

”NMA-Kogi sincerely appreciate His Excellency for embarking on construction, renovation, upgrading and equipping of various healthcare institutions across the state.

The chairman assured the commitment of the association to give the governor full support towards achieving universal health care coverage for the people of Kogi State, and the welfare of NMA members.

The Association prayed to God to grant the Governor the wisdom to continue to pioneer the affairs of the state to greater and enviable heights.

