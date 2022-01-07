Okene Local Govt chairman declares war against drug abuse, criminality

The acting chairperson of Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, Bilkisu Avosuahi Aliyu, has declared war against drugs abuse and criminality in the council.

Aliyu said the council took the step so as to curb illicit and unlawful usage of drugs in Okene Local Government Area.

“it is believed that the menace of drugs abuse has led to various crimes in our society and the problem of drugs abuse has caused this local government a lot of havocs and it is high time we rose up to address it. In view of this, we must use our position with the support of state government and other relevant authorities to curb the menace,” the council boss said.

She, therefore, called on the people of Okene Local Government Area to adhere strictly to the laws of the land, as this will give the people a peaceful coexistence.

She also urged the people to give their support to her Special Adviser on Security, Zubair Amoka and other relevant law enforcement agents saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the initiative.

She also charged the security agencies within Okene Local Government Area to immediately organise a patrol team and check on dealing spots in the local government so as to nip the menace in the bud.

Speaking further, the chairman promised to collaborate with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in order to give proper sensitisation to the people in all the nooks and crannies of the local government and to further enlighten those who are into drugs about its negative effects on humanity.

