Okemesi-Ekiti comes alive for 2025 Oladunwo festival

The Okemesi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was alive and busy on Saturday for the celebration of the iconic Oladunwo festival in the ancient community.

It was attended by hundreds of residents of the community both home and in diaspora, guests across the country, and dignitaries who thronged the community to witness this year’s triennial cultural heritage celebration and a showcase of the popular Oladunwo masquerade with the theme, ‘Let’s Celebrate Our Rich Cultural Heritage and Values’

Speaking, a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Balogun of Okemesi, Chief Akin Osuntokun, said that the traditional gathering, serves as a valuable platform, not only to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the community but also to galvanize support for its socio-economic development.

He urged the state government to invest more in the cultural and tourism sectors, particularly in Okemesi, stressing that such investment would yield economic benefits for both the town and the state.

He called the governor’s attention to the need to close gaps hindering the growth of the town’s cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Osuntokin, who is the chairman of the 2025 event, said “The Okemesi Cultural Heritage celebration, embodies our commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural values, which prioritise unity, security, and shared responsibility.

“The festival also offers a platform for fostering initiatives that uplift the community, while also uniting all sons, daughters, and friends, in a collective celebration of identity.”

The former Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 general election commended the state governor Biodun Oyebanji for his commitment to the state’s infrastructural development, calling on the people to support the governor for four more years.

Governor Oyebanji who was represented by the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Professor Rasaki Ojo-Bakare, stated that the state government is actively working to elevate the festival into a recognised tourism attraction for the state.

He said Ekiti remained a space that encourages innovation, knowledge-sharing, and economic growth.

The commissioner expressed his delight at the massive turnout, stressing that the festival would boost the local economy when fully utilised.

The Owa Ooye of Okemesi-Ekiti, Oba Gbadebo Adedeji explained that contributions from the community leaders, businesses, and residents, affirmed dedication to maintaining Okemesi as a safe, inclusive, and prosperous ancient town, where traditions are honoured, and progress is celebrated.

“As we embrace the spirit of this year’s festivities, let us take pride in our Okemesi-Ekiti identity, and instil in future generations, the values of integrity, respect, and community development.

” The Okemesi Cultural Heritage celebration is a call to action for us all to champion our culture, and stand united against forces that threaten our peace and values,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of the festival, the traditional ruler said it was a cultural gathering that attracted people outside the state to witness the various displays of Masquerades, especially, the most prominent one called Ladunwo.

Oba Adedeji commended Governor Oyebanji for his efforts in improving infrastructure in the state, and Okemesi in particular.

“This Egungun festival is enough for the government to invest in. If you say you want to go and climb a mountain, visit museum, we have it in Okemesi here,” Oba Adedeji said.

