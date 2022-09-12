Okei- Odumakin condemns attack on Sen. Ubah by gunmen

President, Centre for Change (CfC), Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, on Monday, condemned in strong terms the grievous attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah by gunmen, leaving no fewer than six people, including security operatives in his convoy dead.

The attack on Senator Ubah’s convoy on Sunday, occurred at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, with sources saying that as the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, the police operatives in the convoy responded, but were all gunned down.

Okei Odumakin made the condemnation in a release, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, calling on all Nigerians of goodwill to join hands and demand the overhauling of the nation’s security system.

This was just as the front-line right activist queried how many lives must be lost before the Federal Government could affect the establishment of State Police.

“We again condemn in strong terms the grievous attack on yet another Nigerian, Senator Ubah, where human lives were wasted,” she said.

“We call on all Nigerians of goodwill to join hands and demand the overhauling of this country’s security system. How many lives must be lost before we affect State Police?” she queried.

Okei Odumakin, however, prayed to God for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the fortitude of their families to bear the loss.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and fortitude for their families to bear the loss,” she prayed.

