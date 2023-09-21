A former Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) executive secretary, Professor Peter Okebukola, has advised the graduating students of the Albesta Academy, Lekki, Lagos State, to be good ambassadors of the school.

Okebukola gave the admonition while speaking recently as the grand patron during the 15th valedictory ceremony of the school, organised in honour of the final year students.

Admonishing the pupils, he said life is in cycles, one of which he noted the students had just ended, moving to the next.

He congratulated and admonished the parents of the graduating students not to rest on their oars, but to keep praying and monitoring them as they move on to the higher institution of learning, leaving them with a popular Christian song: ‘Take the name of Jesus with you.’

In her remarks, the proprietor of the school, Mrs Esther Abe, who doubled as the chairman on the occasion, appreciated God for His benevolence towards the school in the 2022/2023 academic session and for keeping in perfect health the graduating students throughout their five-year journey in the school.

She lauded the students for their dedication to their studies, which she noted culminated in their excellent performance in the 2022/2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

She noted that despite the economic downturn, the schoolwas able to pull through without additional costs to either parents or guardians.

This, she noted, wouldn›t have been possible without the dedication of the management and entire staff of the school, appreciating them for their dedication to duties.

She specifically thanked the principal of the school, Mr Tom Imhambor and his primary school counterparts for their commitment and diligence.

Responding, the valedictorian, Bode Ayeni, Aderiye recalled the memorable times in school «Fellow graduates, we made it,» he enthused.

Among the eminent personalities who graced the occasion were Professor Adewale Olusegun Obadina; zonal director, Ministry of Education, Mr A. O Afolabi; district superintendent, Apostolic Faith Church, West and Central Africa, Rev. Isaac Adigun; his wife Stella; chairman, Board of Trustees, Crawford University, Mr James Olaleye; the school›s board chairman, Prof Solomon Makinde; a representative of the Abe family, Mr Kayode Abe; and chairman, PTA, Albesta Academy, Mr Samuel Omoruyi.





