Oke Umurhohwo, the brilliant Marketing Manager (West Africa) of itel Mobile, has been honored with the prestigious title of “Most Innovative Marketing Manager of the Year” at the Titans of Tech Africa Awards, a distinguished event that celebrates trailblazers and pioneers in the technology and marketing sectors.

In his role as Marketing Manager (West Africa) at itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo has displayed exceptional prowess in developing cutting-edge marketing strategies and go-to-market plans for new products across diverse market segments. His strategic vision has enabled itel Mobile to effectively reach new customers, foster brand loyalty, and achieve remarkable growth in sales.

The Titans of Tech Africa Awards, organized by TechTV, Nigeria’s leading Technology and Business Analysis digital platform, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding innovation and creativity in driving technology adoption and growth in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Related Posts No Content Available

Oke Umurhohwo’s accolade as the “Most Innovative Marketing Manager of the Year” is a testament to his remarkable contributions to the marketing industry. By leveraging the power of technology and innovation, he has successfully orchestrated transformative marketing campaigns that have positioned itel Mobile as a dominant player in the West African market.

His ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on consumer behavior has been instrumental in driving itel Mobile’s success, even in a highly competitive industry. Under his leadership, the brand has witnessed substantial growth in its market share and has garnered a loyal customer base.

Upon receiving the award, Oke expressed his gratitude to his team and colleagues at itel Mobile for their unwavering support and commitment to excellence. He attributed his success to the collective effort of the marketing team, whose dedication has played a pivotal role in executing successful campaigns and achieving the brand’s objectives.

Oke Umurhohwo’s passion for marketing and technology has been evident throughout his career, making him a deserving recipient of the “Most Innovative Marketing Manager of the Year” award. His visionary approach to marketing has not only bolstered itel Mobile’s position in the industry but has also inspired a new wave of innovative marketing strategies across the region.

The Titans of Tech Africa Awards continue to shine a spotlight on exceptional talent and inspire the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy. Oke Umurhohwo’s recognition as a leading marketing visionary exemplifies Nigeria’s vast potential to make significant strides in the technology and marketing sectors.

As Nigeria embraces digital transformation and the ever-evolving landscape of technology, it is leaders like Oke Umurhohwo who will continue to shape the industry’s future, driving progress, and fostering innovation.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE