The people of Oke-Ogun, under the aegis of Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), have congratulated the first Oba of Ogombo in Lagos State, Oba Abiodun Muslim Ogunbo, who was installed by the Lagos State government recently.

The Ogombo kingdom in Eti Osa local government has boundaries with popular Lagos areas like Ajah, Sangotedo, Okun Ajah among others and the founders of the kingdom sojourned from Saki in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State to Ogombo in Lagos in the 17th century.

The National President (ODCF), Barrister Ahmed Raji in a media statement obtained by newsmen at Iseyin on Friday, said the people of Oke-Ogun were happy that the region has positively impacted the whole world with sons and daughters who have lived their lives to better humanity, saying that with the emergence of Oba Abiodun Ogunbo as the King of Ogombo Kingdom, developmental strides would follow.

“We, the people of Oke-Ogun are happy that our people all over the world are sources of good and admirable news, speaking specifically of the newly-installed, first Oba of Ogombo Kingdom, Oba Abiodun Muslim Ogunbo, whose fore-bearers migrated to Lagos from Saki in our Oke-Ogun area.

“We believe the emergence of Oba Abiodun will bring positive global attention to Ogombo Kingdom as well as Oke-Ogun region and its people progress, we also pray that the King will live long on the throne.”

The legal luminary appreciated the government of Lagos State for making the installation of Oba Abiodun Muslim Ogunbo seamless, saying the support given to the ruling house will bring about further progress to the State.