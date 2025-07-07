Community News

Oke-Ogun group mourns demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, calls for continued unity

Gbenga Olumide
Olubadan commiserates with victims, Olubadan urges newly promoted chiefs, UNICEF lobbies Olubadan, Olubadan advocates role of traditional rulers, digital classroom in Ibadan, Olubadan tasks elevated chiefs on infrastructural, socio-economic devt of Ibadanland

Egbe Àjosepò Fún Ìtésíwájú Gbogbo Wa, a prominent advocacy group championing equitable power rotation in Oyo State, has extended its condolences to the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the royal family following the peaceful passing of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The monarch, who recently marked his 90th birthday and had reigned for one year, passed on Monday

In a joint statement released by the group’s Chairman, Dauda Olaifa Alade and the Public Relations Officer, Professor Jacob Babayemi, Oba Olakulehin’s death was described as a national loss.

They lauded the late monarch’s unwavering dedication to fostering unity, driving development and upholding peaceful leadership throughout his lifetime.

“His demise has created a void that will be deeply felt across Ibadanland and the entire Oyo State.  He was a true custodian of our cultural heritage and a catalyst for social cohesion and progress,” the statement read.

The group specifically highlighted the Olubadan’s proactive role in championing grassroots development, noting his steadfast support for traditional institutions.

“He took the mantle of traditional leadership beyond ceremonial functions, just as he advanced tangible programmes that raised living standards for the common people of Ibadan and Oyo State,” the group said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNETinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

The group, which advocated for the consideration of rotational governorship in the 2027 political dispensation urged political and community leaders to honour the late monarch’s legacy by emulating his commitment to progress, fairness and unity.

Condolences were also extended to the Olubadan-in-Council, the royal family and all citizens of the state.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article mother over land Governor Diri's proposal Abuja hotel extremist ideology Makinde on sports Ken Saro-Wiwa Governor Kihika criminal activities youths in drug abuse Cocoa House Cocoa House Nigeria’s borders Kano DPO arms suppliers to terrorists Okubajo’s allegations Ngugi wa Thiong’o of Africa ECOWAS challenges call for foreign students rapist in Abia State use of drones by Boko Haram Nigerian women trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire, South-East Polytechnic Bello Turji’s audacious order 2025 UTME results Nigerian workers Nigeria’s malnourished children, Senate’s needless security summit, Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ mantra porous borders and terrorist killings, Owa Obokun’s good gesture The reign of motor park Jigawa killer groom and his gang, death penalty for kidnapping, Gombe Christian procession deaths, The healing water The Ogun man who killed son during fight The UI egg donation Nigerians’ loss to CBEX, Au revoir Chairman Chukwu The shameful parade of policemen collecting money Terrorists’ takeover of Plateau Benue Director Michael Adesiyan’s General Tsiga’s ordeal and these billionaire brutalised returnee from South Africa, The outcry over Imo police’s The bill to jail Nigerians who don’t vote The Uromi killings The buried, rescued newborn in Kebbi State

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×