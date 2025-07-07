Oke-Ogun group mourns demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, calls for continued unity

Egbe Àjosepò Fún Ìtésíwájú Gbogbo Wa, a prominent advocacy group championing equitable power rotation in Oyo State, has extended its condolences to the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the royal family following the peaceful passing of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The monarch, who recently marked his 90th birthday and had reigned for one year, passed on Monday

In a joint statement released by the group’s Chairman, Dauda Olaifa Alade and the Public Relations Officer, Professor Jacob Babayemi, Oba Olakulehin’s death was described as a national loss.

They lauded the late monarch’s unwavering dedication to fostering unity, driving development and upholding peaceful leadership throughout his lifetime.

“His demise has created a void that will be deeply felt across Ibadanland and the entire Oyo State. He was a true custodian of our cultural heritage and a catalyst for social cohesion and progress,” the statement read.

The group specifically highlighted the Olubadan’s proactive role in championing grassroots development, noting his steadfast support for traditional institutions.

“He took the mantle of traditional leadership beyond ceremonial functions, just as he advanced tangible programmes that raised living standards for the common people of Ibadan and Oyo State,” the group said.

The group, which advocated for the consideration of rotational governorship in the 2027 political dispensation urged political and community leaders to honour the late monarch’s legacy by emulating his commitment to progress, fairness and unity.

Condolences were also extended to the Olubadan-in-Council, the royal family and all citizens of the state.