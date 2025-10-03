Oke-Ode killings: Alaafin demands justice for victims

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has urged Nigerians to unite against perpetrators of what he described as blood guzzlers and enemies of the state, following the recent killings of Yoruba natives by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Oke Ode in Kwara.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Oyo by the media aide to Oba Owoade, Bode Durojaiye.

The Alaafin, who noted that Yorubas and Fulanis had lived harmoniously for decades without hostility, expressed concern over the recurring violence linked to herders in Oke-Ode.

He disclosed that he had already reached out to the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, on the matter and on possible measures to forestall further attacks.

The Alaafin, while commending security agencies for their commitment, urged the Federal Government to ensure that those responsible for the killings are identified and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent.

He said “Government, political leaders and followers must have the courage and honesty to get to the root causes of our insecurity, now worsened by criminality, insurgency and terrorism by herdsmen,

“Security should not be taken for granted. Immediate and conscious efforts must be made to design and build a robust system capable of creating a stable and peaceful environment for national development.”

Alaafin further stressed that his forebears had made land available for cattle ranching in the Oyo Empire, even providing additional acres for Fulani herdsmen free of charge to foster unity.

He added that disputes between farmers and herders were traditionally resolved through dialogue, consensus-building, and peace mechanisms entrenched in Yoruba culture.

He, however, warned against actions that threaten peace and stability, assuring residents of his continued commitment to the protection of lives and property across the region.