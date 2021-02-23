Oke Odan-Apete kidnap: Gunmen demand N100m as ransom on farm owner’s son

Gunmen who stormed Oke Odan area of Olomo, at Apete Community, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, have demanded a sum of N100million as ransom from the family, for the farm owner’s son, who was kidnapped, to regain his freedom.

The 24-year-old victim, known as Ayodeji Emmanuel, was kidnapped, on Monday evening, within his father’s poultry farm at about 5 p.m.

About four kidnappers, said to be Fulani herdsmen, had invaded the farm, armed with sophisticated weapons and shooting sporadically, and had demanded the farm owner.

When they discovered that the owner was not around, they descended on his son and took him to an unknown destination.

Tribune Online learnt that the kidnappers used the victim’s phone to call his father at about 10 pm, to demand the N100million as ransom.

Since the call on Monday night, they had yet to call back, according to informed sources in the community.

It was learnt many landlords, residents, vigilante group members and security guards kept vigil at the scene of the incident.

Tribune Online also gathered that it took the intervention of the Divisional Police Officer of Apete Division to calm the frayed nerves of the residents, as they were poised for a fight between the two ethnic groups, saying they were not going to allow such a thing to happen in their vicinity again.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, simply said that the Command was working towards securing the freedom of the victim from his abductors.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…Oke Odan-Apete kidnap: Gunmen demand N100m as ransom on farm owner’s son

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Oke Odan-Apete kidnap: Gunmen demand N100m as ransom on farm owner’s son