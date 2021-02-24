Oke Odan-Apete kidnap: Gunmen demand N100m as ransom for farm owner’s son

Gunmen who stormed Oke Odan area of Olomo, Apete community, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday, have demanded a sum of N100 million as ransom from the family for the farm owner’s son, who was kidnapped, to regain his freedom.

The 24-year-old victim, Ayodeji Emmanuel, was kidnapped on Monday evening within his father’s poultry farm at about 5 : 00 pm.

About four kidnappers said to be Fulani herdsmen had invaded the farm, armed with sophisticated weapons and shooting sporadically, and had demanded for the farm owner.

When they discovered that the owner was not around, they descended on his son and took him to an unknown destination.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the kidnappers used the victim’s phone to call his father at about 10 :00 pm to demand for the N100 million as ransom.

Since the call on Monday night, they are yet to call back, according to informed sources in the community.

It was learnt that many landlords, residents, vigilante group members and security guards kept vigil at the scene of the incident.

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that it took the intervention of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Apete division to calm frayed nerves of the residents, as they were poised for a fight between the two ethnic groups, saying they were not going to allow such a thing to happen in their vicinity again.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, simply said that the command was working towards securing the freedom of the victim from his abductors.

