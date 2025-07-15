Okah-Donli, ASELGON, ex-presidential aide Adeleye pay tribute to Buhari

…as ASELGON mourns Awujale

A former Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli; the Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON); and Prince Williams Adeleye, a former Special Assistant (media) to the late Muhammadu Buhari, have described late former President as a principled leader who meant well for Nigeria.

Okah-Donli, in a condolence message issued on Tuesday in Abuja, described Buhari a statesman who was known for his commitment to national service both as a military Head of State and as a democratically elected President.

“President Buhari was a man of deep conviction, disciplined leadership, and enduring integrity. His efforts in the fight against corruption and in strengthening democratic institutions marked a significant chapter in Nigeria’s history,” Okah-Donli, who served as NAPTIP DG from 2017 to 2020, said.

Similarly, ASELGON in a condolence message issued by the national president, Honourable Albert Asipa and made available to journalists in Abuja described Buhari and Oba Adetona as uncommon leaders.

ASELGON noted that the late former President proved himself a patriotic, disciplined and focused leader who gave his all for the upliftment, progress and betterment of the country.

“He would for long be remembered for his pragmatism, loyalty to nation building and commitment to all that is noble and worthy of a genuine leader.”

On Oba Adetona, the statement said, “The nation has lost a quintessential monarch whose frankness and bluntness to a fault had no parallel. A highly disciplined and reserved monarch, the late Awujale would be sorely missed by the country at large, the Yoruba race and his Ijebu-Ode subjects in particular.”

On his part, Prince Adeleye described the passing of his principal as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the African continent.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday, Adeleye, an Ogbomoso-born technocrat and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the death of President Buhari marks the end of an era defined by discipline, integrity, and unwavering patriotism.

“President Buhari was more than a boss; he was a symbol of national unity. His commitment to anti-corruption, national security, and economic recovery laid a foundation that generations to come will build on,” Adeleye stated.

Reflecting on his time serving under the former president, Adeleye described Buhari as a man of few words but profound vision, whose leadership style inspired millions. He credited the late president for instilling in him the values of humility, service, and resilience.

While extending his condolences to the Buhari family, the APC, and Nigerians at large, Adeleye prayed for God’s mercy upon the soul of the late leader and strength for the nation to uphold the principles he championed throughout his years in public service.

He urged Nigerians to move beyond mourning and instead celebrate the legacy of selfless leadership Buhari embodied. “This is a time to come together, regardless of political or ethnic differences, and honour a man who gave his all for his country,” Adeleye concluded.

