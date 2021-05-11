Okada riders storm Delta community, launch support for ex-minister’s governorship bid

Scores of commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders and youths, on Monday, stormed the Oginibo country home of former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi in support of his governorship ambition.

Gbagi, a foremost industrialist and entrepreneur, is one of the pioneer fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State and has been on a consultation spree ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The commercial cyclists, under the aegis of the National Association of Okada Union, at the visit asked the leading governorship aspirant in the state to fly the party’s governorship ticket come 2023.

Mr Lawrence Usemoney, who led members of the union from Ughelli South, Ughelli, Ughellli North, Udu and Burutu local government areas, disclosed that they were moved by Chief Gbagi’s passionate heart towards their welfare and positive responses to their plights and needs.

“All members of the association are in support of you as the next governor of our state.

“We equally call on our governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, that the grassroots is owned by Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi. They should give him the mandate to serve his people,” Usemoney pleaded.

Responding, Chief Gbagi, who’s the leading governorship hopeful under the PDP, charged members of the union to always support and pray for the success of the administration of Dr Okowa.

The foremost industrialist and entrepreneur equally tasked the Okada riders to ensure they register when the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise by INEC commences in earnest.

He appreciated them for their peaceful disposition and regard for Senator Okowa, whom, he said when commended, would be motivated to do more for Deltans.

“I want to equally thank you that you have largely respected the governor of the state and let me tell you this unless you work and pray for the governor, he can’t do much and if all we have is bad mouth, he will not do more. If you install a king, you worship him.

“If you all with one mind go and register because that will be done any moment from now. My appeal and request to you people today is that everybody who is up to 18 years in your family that have not registered, enmass, go and register.”

Gbagi promised them that he would continue to support them to ensure that they do their job with ease, adding that he would industrialise the state in order to create job opportunities for the youths.

