Okada riders riot in Abuja, block Nyanya-Karshi road

Tens of commercial motorcyclists popularly called “okada,” on Sunday embarked on a riot in Karu area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

They barricaded the popular Nyanya-Karshi dual carriageway around the Karu market with burning tyres, cutting off traffic and causing gridlock.

The police later arrived and battled to restore order while the rioters resisted by throwing objects at the law enforcement officers.

Even though it was not confirmed what their grouse was, they were thought to be angered by the discovery of two dead bodies of their colleagues at different times close to a cemetery around the area.

Eyewitnesses told the Nigerian Tribune that the okada riders suspected that they might have been killed by known “area boys who deal on drugs” in the vicinity.

It was gathered that the rioters burnt down the building used by the alleged drug dealers despite the attempt by security to prevent arson.

However, calm returned to the place after a combined team of the Police and Army successfully dispersed the rioters.

