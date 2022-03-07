Okada riders receive 37 bikes worth N19m in Oyo

Motorcyclists otherwise known as Okada riders have been rewarded with 37 bikes worth N19m in Oyo State.

The recipients are the winners of the Hero Super Oga campaign organized by a leading manufacturing company, Hero MotoCorp.

Presenting the bikes to the winners in Ibadan on Monday, the country manager, Mr Ovi Siddhartha said the campaign, aside from empowering the cyclists is aimed at showcasing the capability and endurance of the Hero Hunter Oga.

Siddhartha disclosed that participants were drawn from Gombe, Ondo, Kwara, Oyo and Ekiti.

He stated that 100 participants that took part in the campaign clocked over 2.7 million kilometres in a mere 60 days.

He said, ‘The first season of Super Oga saw seven winners who clocked more than 29,000 km each.

Three winners rode away with seven Hero Hunter motorcycles each, while the other four winners received four Hero Hunter motorcycles each.

The other 86 participants were handed over the motorcycles on which they participated.

Abubakar Ahmed covered the highest distance of 46,529 km and Oyeyemi Sunday covered 46,055 km in 60 days – a distance that usually takes Okada riders nearly nine months to complete, thus, clearly highlighting the grit of the riders and superior capabilities of the Hero Hunter.

Both Ahmed and Oyeyemi expressed their excitement and appreciation of this campaign by Hero MotoCorp.

Aligned with Hero MotoCorp’s focus on Diversity and Inclusion, a female participant, Jumoke Fadoju, also participated in the campaign, completing 12,238 km. She also received the Hero Hunter motorcycle.

The Super Oga competition was started in December 2021 in five states of Nigeria including Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and Gombe with 20 contestants per state. Each Hero Hunter motorcycle was fitted with a GPS device to capture real-time information on the distance and location of the riders.

Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Hunter, in Nigeria in 2021. It offers the most durable inclined engine with Advance Oil Circulation Technology, Highest Fuel Efficiency, and Triple Air Filtration for longer engine life. With reinforced chassis structure the motorcycles also offer a stronger rear shock absorber, rubber padded gear shift lever with all down gear pattern, comfortable flat thick seat, and a flat rear carrier.

