Okada riders on rampage in Sagamu over colleague’s death

Pandemonium broke out, on Tuesday morning, in Sagamu area of Ogun State, as commercial motorcyclists went on the rampage, protesting over the death of a colleague.

It was gathered that the deceased motorcyclist, an Hausa man, lost his life while attempting to resist arrest by a task force put in place by Sagamu Local Government after allegedly driving against traffic.

A source, who spoke with Tribune Online, said the motorcyclist fell and hit his head on the ground and died instantly.

The development threw the entire town into confusion, as motorcycle riders in their numbers protested against the action of the taskforce.

The protesters were said to have destroyed vehicles and other valuables, while residents scampered for safety and many business outlets hurriedly shut down.

The protesters besieged the Local Government Secretariat along Aiyepe road,.to register their displeasure on the ugly development.

As of the time of filing this report, normalcy has been restored to the town with everyone going about with their daily activities.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, while assuring that the situation had been put under control.

