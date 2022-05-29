Okada riders attack Abuja estate, set houses ablaze over death of colleagues

Scores of commercial motorcycle riders on Sunday went on a rampage in Abuja in a revenge attack over the death of two of their colleagues.

They attacked Same Global Estate in the Lokogoma area of the nation’s capital following the death of the persons after they were allegedly hit by a car.

The motorcyclists were said to have been angry that the driver of the car ran into a house to escape the wrath of the advancing riders.

It was gathered that when they could not find him to apprehend, the mob who had quickly increased in number, attacked two houses and set them alight.

They were also said to have pulled down the gates of the estate and engaged in the vandalism of other property in the area.

Panicky residents took to social media to report the incident and drew the attention of the general public as well as law enforcement agencies to the incident.





However, the police were said to have quickly drafted armed personnel to the area to contain the violence and disperse the rioters.

