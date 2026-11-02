Okada rider stabs man to death over transport fare dispute in Ibadan

An okada rider has stabbed a 25-year-old man (name withheld) to death at Olodo garage area of Lagelu Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Eyewitnesses stated that the deceased was stabbed to death by an enraged okada rider over an alleged breach of agreement on the payment of the transportation fare as agreed upon.

It was gathered that the refusal of the deceased to honour the agreement reached with the okada rider resulted in a scuffle between them, which eventually led to his untimely death.

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The okada rider, as reliably informed, stabbed the deceased with a sharp object, having realised that he could not match his strength.

The death of the man has sparked off violence in the area, as business and other related activities have been grounded.

Our source stated that people living in the area have been subjected to untold hardship, as okada riders have withdrawn their services for fear of reprisal attacks.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the matter is under investigation.