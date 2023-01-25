Okada rider, passenger die in Ondo road accident

A commercial motorcyclist and his passenger died in a road crash that occurred along Oba ile/ Akure road in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, in the early hour of Wednesday.

It was gathered that the commercial motorcyclist was conveying the passenger who was ill to the hospital around 5:30 am and rammed into a stationary vehicle on the road.

A source said the motorcycle was without a headlamp and the rider was using a touch light to guide himself when they rammed into the vehicle, saying the two men died on the spot before any help could reach them.

He explained that a truck belonging to a block-making industry developed a fault the previous day and the motorcyclist did not notice it.

He said “The commercial motorcyclist who was coming from the Oba-Ile axis and going to Akure at full speed hit the stationary vehicle.

“The commercial motorcyclist was one of our colleagues living in Akure. He left home early in the morning to pick up a brother, who had been sick for some time, to the hospital.

“The motorcycle did not have any lights and the rider only used a touch light to illuminate the darkness but did not know there was a stationary truck on the road.

“The commercial motorcyclist and his passenger died on the spot after hitting the truck despite the ‘C caution’ sign and some blocks placed on the road”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said the remains of the two men had been deposited at the morgue at the specialist hospital, Akure.

Odunlami advised motorists to always exercise caution whenever they were behind the wheel.





“What happened was that the stationary vehicle was parked on the roadside because it had a mechanical fault. It was the commercial motorcyclist that ran into the vehicle and it was unfortunate they ran into the vehicle and lost their lives.”

