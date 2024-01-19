Two people have died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along the Ogori-Magongo road in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

It was further learned that one victim of the accident died immediately as a result of the fatal accident. At the same time, the other, who happens to be female, was said to be unconscious and rushed to Ogori General Hospital, but later died after suffering severe injuries.

One of the deceased victims, according to our findings, was identified as John Aisoni, a commercial motorcyclist in the Ogori Magongo area of Kogi State, while the other is working at a microfinance bank in the same local government.

An eyewitness account traced the cause of the incident to overspeeding.

The Kogi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyedeji Samuel Sunday, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Friday afternoon.

He attributed the accident to wrong overtaking.

According to him, “The accident was between a commercial motorcyclist and a Toyota Venza car.

There was wrong overtaking, which led to this ghastly motor accident.

Two people have been confirmed dead and have since been deposited in mortuaries in nearby Edo State, while the other person is receiving treatment at Ogori General Hospital.”

The Sector Commander, however, advised motorists to avoid overspeeding and ensure they abide by all the rules guiding driving.

