Okada ban: Police, DSS, Navy, NSCDC, others in road show ahead of today’s enforcement

AS part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with the ban on commercial motorcycle operations in Lagos State, security agencies, including the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Tuesday embarked on a roadshow across the state to express their readiness to enforce the law.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the state, DCP Ahmad Kontagora, told newsmen that Tuesday’s show of force was to send a warning signal to commercial motorcyclists ahead of the commencement of the enforcement today.

Agencies including the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corp, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and others also participated in the exercise.

The security operatives took off from the state police headquarters in Ikeja in a convoy of patrol vehicles and moved through Maryland, Surulere, Otire-Ikate, Orile Iganmu and to parts of Lekki.

Kontagora said: “The show of force is a combined operation with other security agencies which include Navy, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA, Neighbourhood Watch and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and it is to send a warning to them (okada operators) to steer clear of the state’s roads from June 1.”

He said: “The synergy with other security agencies shows we are all battle-ready to enforce the ban on motorcycle operations in the six local governments to the latter.





“We will not take it lightly with those who are criminals among them. The show of force is a clear signal to those who are not ready to comply with the law of the state.”

The police boss charged law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

Kontagora added that those who are arrested in the course of enforcement would be charged to the court.

The state government had some weeks back banned commercial motorcycle operations in some parts of the state following the murder of a sound engineer, David Imoh, in the Lekki area.