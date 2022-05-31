Okada Ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

As part of efforts to provide viable transport alternatives to commuters in view of the June 1 proposed ban on Okada from plying highways and certain areas in the state, the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals and jetties located within the affected areas.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State government had announced on June 1, 2022, the proposed ban on commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada from operating in some Local Governments (LGs), and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), including Yaba, Coker-Aguda, Itire-Ikate, Apapa-Iganmu, Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Lagos Island West, Eti-Osa East, Eti-Osa West, Iru-Victoria Island and Ikoyi-Obalende.

LAGFERRY said this on Tuesday, in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs, Akeem Odusina, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, listing some of the terminals/jetties to include Badore Terminal, Badore; Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu; Five Cowries Terminal, Ikoyi; CMS/Victoria Island Terminal, Liverpool Terminal, Apapa and Ilaje Bariga Terminal, Bariga.

The Agency noted that travelling by water is 100per cent traffic-free, stating that there are first-mile and last-mile buses available at the terminal and Jetty Parks to take passengers to their destination.

LAGFERRY, while assuring the commuting public of a safe, fast, reliable and convenient experience on the waterways, informed that the terminals had secured ample car park spaces, adding that LAGFERRY boats were state of the art built, equipped with modern technology like free Wi-Fi, onboard entertainment, which according to it, are monitored in real-time to ensure passengers safety.

The statement further stated that all passengers on every trip have insurance cover provided by a consortium of reputable insurance companies led by the Lagos State Assurance Company Limited (LASACO), assuring that the agency adhered strictly to all safety regulations, including the compulsory wearing of life jackets and operating within regulated hours.





