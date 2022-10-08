Okada ban has curbed clashes between Hausa and Yoruba —Lagos residents

OLALEKAN OLABULO, AKIN ADEWAKUN, TOLA ADENUBI and SEGUN KASALI review the ban imposed on commercial motorcycles in some parts of Lagos and the implications.

SEVERAL weeks after the Lagos State government extended the ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as okada, to more local governments and local council development areas, those who are daily affected by the extended ban, including riders, residents, transport union members and others have expressed mixed feelings about the government’s action.

Some residents who spoke to Saturday Tribune are of the opinion that the state government might not have had to carry out the ban in the first place if the right things like fixing of inner roads and reduction of traffic congestion on major roads and highways had been done.

The police in the state are, however, celebrating what they call a drastic reduction in crime since the okada ban came into effect.

The image maker of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, speaking on the result of the ban, said traffic robbery had reduced.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said “so much improvement has been recorded by the command” and promised that the police would not relent in enforcing the ban.

He disclosed that a total of 4,694 commercial motorcycles were impounded by the command between the June 1 and September 9 in different parts of the state.

Residents who spoke to Saturday Tribune were almost unanimous in their verdict that the ban had reduced the fear of ethnic clashes in Ketu, Mike 12, Ajao Estate, Isolo, Agege and other places.

A resident of Ejigbo, Bankoke Michael, expressed support for the ban but pointed out that the government was making it look like a punishment.

He said: “I live in Ejigbo but I work in Isolo. I am very happy with the step that the state government took on okada operations. It has reduced crime rate in Isolo and neighbouring communities. Commercial motorcyclists used to rob in this area.

“I am in support of the ban. It has reduced violent clashes in this area. There was always tension of clashes between the Hausa okada riders and their Yoruba counterparts. Almost every day, you heard of one disagreement or another between the two ethnic groups. That has stopped now.”

He noted, however, that the ban had led to an increase in transport fares in the area.

He said: “When the commercial motorcycles were operating, for instance, from Ikotun to Iyana Isolo, the fare was N300, because many people preferred okada but now it is N400. Commercial motorcyclists have also increased their fares. It used to be N200 from the Canoe area of Ajao Estate to Ikotun but now it is N300. That is the pain we are suffering following the ban

“The state government needs to help the residents. People now pay more for transportation. It is painful walking long distances every day. The government should deploy enough mini-buses to make up for the inadequate number of available buses.”





Apapa blues

For those working around Apapa, the okada ban has continued to take its toll on movement within the port city due to the ever-busy roads within the area.

A staff member of a government agency located along Burma Road, Mrs Amaka Chizorba, explained that people have resorted to trekking long distances in Apapa anytime there is a traffic snarl on the road.

Chizorba said: “You know, construction work is ongoing on most of the ports access roads. Work is going on around Ijora Bridge, just before Wharf Road. Work is also ongoing at the Second Rainbow axis of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway. The works going on simultaneously on the two major roads that feed the Apapa and Tin-Can ports have led to gridlocks on the ports access road, leaving Apapa workers stranded most times.

“Before the okada ban, anytime there was chaotic traffic situation on the ports access roads, I would just get off commercial bus and pick a bike.

“It is always easy for a bike to wade through traffic and this saves you from wasting man-hour inside the traffic in Apapa. But without the okada, life has been excruciating for workers in Apapa. A couple of weeks ago, I spent four hours between Airways Bus Stop and Barracks Bus Stop. A journey that should normally last no more than 10 minutes ended up costing me four hours just because there was no other alternative.

“If there was okada, I would have just got off the bus and picked a bike to Oshodi. Okada ride during traffic snarl is always expensive but it saves precious man-hour.”

The Deputy National President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Mr Simeon Nwonu, to advised the state government to provide alternatives by bringing in buses and tricycles to assist port users and residents of Apapa.

“The state government should bring in new buses and tricycles to enable people to move around Apapa. The road network in Apapa is very bad. We cannot be trekking long distances just because okada has been banned. People are stranded at Mile 2 as they cannot find vehicles to convey them to their offices at Tin Can due to the blocked Mile 2/Tin Can Road,” Nwonu stated.

On his part, a freight forwarder who operates at the Tin Can Island Port, Mr Taiwo Fatomilola, criticised the government for not creating alternative means of transportation before the ban.

“I would have loved the state government to empower the NPA to buy some motorcycles that would be registered in their name and licensed so that they could monitor the activities of the riders to ease the inconvenience we are passing through,” Fatomilola said.

A rider’s story

A commercial motorcyclist, John, who plies Aboru-Iyana Ipaja route, in Oke Odo Local Council Development Area, has a story to tell about the ban.

He disclosed many of his colleagues were ready to obey government’s directive but insisted the state government must play its part in making such legislation effective. According to him, the deplorable state of the inner roads has made it difficult for operators to obey the ban.

“For instance, all the inner roads here are almost impassable, from Raji Razak, to Alabede and Pipeline. This is why some still take the risk of facing the expressway despite the ban. I think it would be morally wrong for the government to insist that we should respect this traffic legislation without making its roads motorable,” he argued.

John added: “If you are caught by policemen from this area, you are made to cough up about N21,000 to get your bike back. But if they are from Alausa, you pay N70,000 while your passengers are made to pay N50,000.”

The father of three believes that the ban had recorded significant success because unlike in the past, passengers are now being arrested with the operators.

