Okada ban: FCTA crushes 240 motorcycles in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said that impounding and crushing motorcycles from errant riders, was a hard and painful decision, but must be implemented to stem the tide of lawlessness and disregard for approved standards, since the Administration has banned commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada from doing business in the Federal Capital City (FCC) and some areas in Abuja.

The administration stated that with established reports that insecurity and multiple road crash challenges within the city, were linked to commercial motorcycle operators, the gradual processes of phasing out of Okada activities, won’t be compromised.

Mandate Secretary of FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Àbdullahi Candido who supervised the fourth edition of the impound and crush exercise at the popular A Y.A Junction in Asokoro, were 240 motorcycles were impounded and crushed, vowed that the operation will continue and no violator will be spared.

He said; “I can restate the resolve of government that FCT Administration will not rest until we get this attitude intolerable Okada riders in the city, bend towards listening to what the government is asking them to do. Our objective is to ensure that residents of the city sleep with their two eyes closed, because whatever we are doing towards ensuring that the security challenges are reduced to a reasonable level.

“We all believe that the Okada operation is a contributing factor to the insecurity in the town. We are concerned and won’t rest in appealing to Okada riders to desist from doing what they do, and if they refuse, the government will not be tired of getting them impounded and instantly crush.”

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah warned those who intend to take advantage of the yuletide period to violate the laws, especially the commercial motorcyclists who have continued to abuse rules and regulations.

He noted that though the operation was borne out of a very difficult and painful decision, enforcement has to be sustained to make Abuja what it ought to be.

Attah said, “We could see the consistency in doing this and the reduction in crime vis a vis the reduction in commercial motorcycles operating in an unapproved area. And from what I have seen in them and the directive the Minister has given, the operation will continue through the Christmas period.

“And for those who felt that it is Christmas, and go to commit illegalities, certainly know that enforcement will be going on. We are implored to join hands with government and ensure that we have a city that we all can be proud of.”

On his part, the Director of FCTA’s Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS), Dr Abdulateef Bello said that those expecting the tears of the violators to stop the implementation of the policy will be disappointed because the administration will not be deterred from sanitizing the city.

Bello affirmed that the ongoing operation impound and crush ” is a demonstration that we are not going to rest on our oars until we achieve zero-level commercial motorcycle activities in the city. We will continue to impound and instantly crush so that it serves as a warning to others who are still recalcitrant in disobeying our regulations.

“I wish to remind those who are still investing in this business that it is just a waste of resources. The FCTA has demonstrated serious commitment to ensuring that commercial motorcycles are not allowed within the FCC and we have done what we can do to send the signal,” Bello added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE