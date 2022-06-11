Okada Ban: Commercial motorcyclists, hoodlums attack police in Ikorodu

There was confusion galore in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Friday night when commercial motorcyclists popularly referred to as “Okada Riders”, while attempting to evade arrest by the police, mobilised hoodlums and attacked the Police team that had come to impound commercial motorcycles in some parts of Ikorodu.

With the police almost overwhelmed, a call for reinforcement by the Lagos State Police Command quickly got the situation under control, and 50 persons were arrested with 14 Okadas impounded.

According to the Lagos State Police Command, an intelligence report that commercial motorcyclists were operating at night in Ikorodu despite the ban on Okada in Lagos State prompted the raiding of Ikorodu by the Special Task Force on Friday night.

In a tweet on Saturday morning by the Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, “We got numerous reports that motorcyclists operate at night.

“We reviewed our strategy and stormed Ikorodu last night based on the existing ban on Okada from all highways.

“The riders and hoodlums attacked the Police. We activated our standby backup and 50 persons were arrested with 14 motorcycles impounded. Crushing next.”





