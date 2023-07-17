Passion knows no boundaries, and for one young talent from Edo State, Nigeria, it comes in the form of a relentless pursuit of both football and music.

Solomon Okoesen Daniel popularly known as OK3Y Sounds is a multi-talented individual whose determination and love for these two art forms have been the driving force behind his journey to success. Born on November 24th, 2001, in Benin City, OK3Y Sounds has overcome challenges and embraced opportunities to follow his dreams.

OK3Y Sounds attended Irena High School in Ewatto, where he not only excelled academically but also made a name for himself in the sports field. His talent on the football pitch led to him being awarded the prestigious title of ‘Most Valuable Player’ in a notable football tournament.

This recognition further fueled his passion and cemented his determination to achieve greatness in the world of sports.

Although he acknowledges that reaching a professional level in the sport may be a challenge, his love for the game remains unwavering. Football continues to be a source of inspiration and a means of self-expression for him, allowing him to channel his emotions and bring a unique perspective to his music.

As OK3Y Sounds set out on his musical journey, he envisions a future where his talents are recognised on a global scale.

His goal is to achieve success as a musical artist and, if fate allows, pursue a career in professional football. With his mentors and role models serving as beacons of inspiration, he understands the importance of hard work, dedication, and continuous growth to reach his dreams.

