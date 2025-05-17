Ojukwu varsity celebrates 25th anniversary

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, (COOU) Anambra State has commenced it one-week programme to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The programme kicks-off with a press conference at the varsity VC’s conference hall on Friday 16th May, 2025 where the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Kate Azuka Omenugha, highlighted the achievements the university has recorded so far, since it establishment in 2000.

ALSO READ: Ojukwu varsity don ranked among top global scholars in genetic algorithm

Omenugha said despite the challenges the university is experiencing over who controlled it affairs, the school has enable to scale through with the help of God, the university community and the lovers of education in the state.

She applauded those who have contributed one way or another to ensure that the university remained functional till date. I am glad to be part of the silver Jubilee of this great university of ‘Now and of the Future’.

“Yes, the press conference is to inform the world about our silver Jubilee celebration/our 11-15 Conversation ceremony.

“The university under the bless period have recorded tremendous achievements.

“COOU, formally, Anambra State University of Science and Technology was established in the year 2000, started with just 500 students, 56 members of staff, (23 teaching staff and 33 non-teaching staff). But today under my watch, we can proudly beat our chest that we now had more than 280 per cent increased in the university.

“As of today, we have a total of 1,582 staff (667 teaching staff and 915 non-teaching staff) and about 200 Professors.

“In 2008, the university have 18 departments and 16 faculties. Today, 2025 under my watch still, it has increased to 54 departments and 14 faculties.

“A university that started with 500 students, now have 23,500 students. All this achievements is as a result of our performance and consistence.

“All the curses in the university are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) including medicine and nursing.

“We have actually improved to International best practices and we will continue to cooperatively to sustain the existence and legacy of the man who the university is named after, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“We are celebrating excellence, togetherness and the pride of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“All these achievements are coming from the sacrifices of the staff, cooperation of the students and our improved infrastructure and I assure you the press that, we will not relent until we attained the height the university is known for.”

The VC appreciated all those who have contributed one way or the other to the growth and development of institution.

Tribune Online gathered that the event would also featured award presentation to some distinguished personalities, including the wife of the state governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, former governor of the state, late governor Chukwumaroke Mbanunuju, Chief Maduboko Benson, Mrs Ada Chukwudozie, Engr Chidozie Mbanefo, Emma Bishop Okonkwo, some outstanding Alumnis of the University among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

