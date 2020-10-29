Ojukwu university female professor kidnapped in Anambra

A university lecturer has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Enugwu-Agidi/Nawgu road in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.

The lecturer identified as Prof Silvia Okonkwo of Uruokwe village Enugwu-Ukwu is said to be with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, Anambra State.

She was said to have left for Awka after a Senate meeting with her colleagues in the school.

Confirming the incident, the President-General, Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union (EBU), Hon Ndubuisi Obijiofor, in a statement, said it was the second time a lecturer would be fallen victim of the notorious kidnappers on the same spot.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public of the unfortunate kidnap incident that took place along Enugwu-Agidi/ Nawgu road on the 28th October 2020, by 6:25 pm.

“The kidnap victim goes by the name Prof Silvia Okonkwo of Uruokwe village Enugwu-Ukwu, a lecturer with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University Anambra State, who left for Awka after having a Senate meeting with her colleagues in the school, unfortunately, her movement was cut short by the activities of the kidnappers.

“This is the second time a lecturer would be falling victim of the notorious kidnappers on the same spot.

“The particular spot where the incident took place is highly deplorable, making the constant users of the road more vulnerable to their attack.

“The leadership of the Enugwu-Agidi Community wishes to inform the general public to desist from plying that route as from 6:30 pm because of the security threats, while we strategize as a community to beef up security around the area.

“We also urge the state government to come to our aid by repairing the road to facilitate easy movement of vehicles along the road for security purposes. As I present this report the victim is still in their captivity.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said, “although the alleged incident was not officially reported, the Commissioner of Police, Mr.John Abang has ordered for the discreet investigation to ascertain the veracity of the allegation, rescue the victim and fish out perpetrators in order to bring them to justice.”

