Ojude Oba Festival 2025: Smart tips to enjoy every moment 

The vibrant and culturally rich Ojude Oba Festival is an annual spectacle in Ijebu-Ode that brings together indigenes and tourists from around the world to celebrate the Awujale (the King) and Ijebu heritage.

With music, colourful parades, horse-riding regalia, and a sea of people dressed in stunning attire, Ojude Oba is an unforgettable experience.

However, with the great number of people expected at the event, you’ll need a few smart strategies to truly enjoy every moment.

1. Come Early

To enjoy every moment at the Ojude Oba, you need to come very early. The festival attracts huge crowds, and parking (or even standing space) can fill up fast. Arrive early to secure a good spot, enjoy the opening moments, and avoid unnecessary stress.

2. Wear Something Comfortable

I understand that the Ojude Oba festival is all about style and flair, but it’s important to choose outfits and footwear that you are comfortable in and easy to move around in easily.

You’ll most likely be on your feet for hours, walking, dancing, and mingling, so opt for breathable fabrics and shoes that won’t leave your feet sore.

However, avoid wearing anything that might be tagged indecent or counter-cultural since the festival is a cultural one.

3. Stay Hydrated

Water, they say, is life. With all the excitement and heat that comes with the Ojude Oba festival, it’s easy to forget to drink water.

Ensure to come along with a bottle of water and take regular sips to avoid dehydration and heat exhaustion.

4. Protect Your Property

Pickpockets thrive in crowded areas. Keep your valuables (phone, money) safe and secure, ideally in a zipped bag you can wear cross-body.

Also, stay alert and avoid flashing expensive items unnecessarily in order not to draw the wrong attention to yourself.

5. Come with Your Power Bank

To have the best time during the 2025 Ojude Oba festival, you need to come with your power bank.

Your phone will most likely work overtime capturing photos, videos, and sharing moments online. A fully charged power bank will ensure you stay connected throughout the day.

6. Prepare for the Sun

Ojude Oba typically happens under the intense sun. To have a swell time while also protecting your skin, you need a sunscreen, a cap, a sunshade, or even an umbrella.

It’s not just about comfort – doing this will also help you avoid sunburn and heatstroke.

7. Be Ready to Walk

Due to the large crowds, some roads may be closed or congested, and you might have to walk considerable distances.

The number two tip becomes inevitable – dress comfortably.

Be prepared to smartly navigate the bustling environment as well.

8. Have Fun and Mingle

What is Ojude Oba without the opportunity to mingle and enjoy yourself to the fullest? Beyond the glitz and glamour, Ojude Oba is a time for community bonding.

While at the festival, strike up conversations, make new friends, and enjoy the cultural displays and horse-riding parades – who knows, you might meet your soulmate in this year’s festival.

As always, Ojude Oba Festival 2025 promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, heritage, and community. By following these simple but smart tips, you’ll not only make the most of every moment but also enjoy it in comfort and safety.