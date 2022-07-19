Ojude Oba: Excitement as Glo empowers customers, others

OLAYINKA OLUKOYA writes on the thrills and frills at the 2022 edition of the Ojude Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode.

Ojude Oba 2022 edition was indeed unique in every ramification basically because it was the first celebration after the two years break, occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic which restricted large clustering of people. The Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona pavilion came alive for the annual celebration which has come a long way in the history of Ijebuland. Ojude Oba is another way of promoting the unique cultural heritage of the Ijebu people. This has continued to attract tourists from across the globe.

Aside from the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebu people, another distinctive feature of the festival is the ability to unite people of different faiths. It is a known fact that the idea of Ojude Oba was actually entrenched, several centuries ago, as the coming together of Muslim faithful paying homage to the Awujale, every third day after the Ileya festival.

No doubt, the age-long festival has continued to be relevant as both old and young always look forward to celebrating it. Ijebu-Ode which is the seat of the Awujale has continued to be the host town of the festival. The entire town was in frenzied mood, as commercial activities were at the peak.

The theme of this year’s edition, “The Return of Ojude Oba Festival” spoke volume with the turnout of people at the festival. Despite the rain, the people, especially members of various age grades paying homage to Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the longest reigning Awujale of Ijebuland.

Glamorously dressed in different attires to celebrate the day, the regberegbes (age-groups) one after the other danced round the pavilion to the music supplied by Alhaji Musiliu Haruna Ishola. It was really a colourful event.

Another highlight of the festival was the showcasing of horse-riding skills by families of present and past Baloguns of Ijebu-Ode. The event was attended by the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Special Guest of Honour; the chairman of Globacom Limited, Otunba (Dr) Mike Adenuga Jr, as the Chairman of the 2022 Ojude Oba celebration and ably represented by Globalcom’s National Commercial Coordinator, Mr. Yomi Ogunbanwo; the host and governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; former governors of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The chairman of the planning committee of the festival, Otunba Wahah Osinusi, whose address was read by the vice chairman, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to celebrate the annual festival which was truncated for two consecutive years as a result of the virus.

He lauded the commitment of the sponsors of the event for keeping the festival going, even in the face of the daunting economic and security challenges.

Otunba Adenuga Jr in his goodwill message said Globacom would not cease in supporting the festival of excellence, having been a major sponsor for well over 16 years. He explained that his telecommunication outfit owed it a sense of duty to the present generation and posterity to work hand in hand with men and women of goodwill in sustaining renewed drive to the cultural renaissance of Nigeria. The Globacom boss emphasized the need to promote cultures and traditions of the Nigerian people, for the worldview.

“The need to provide strong platforms for diverse people across the country to fully enjoy their cultures and traditions has become expedient, especially with the advent of globalisation which has reduced the entire world to a village. Our cultures are, therefore, means of introducing our belief systems, our traditions worldview to the outside world. This is more expedient because culture according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) helps accumulate, control and organize the human experience. Our cultures, therefore, are content of our being and history which should be preserved for posterity.

“Globacom’s continuing support for the organizing of Ojude Oba Festival is anchored on painstaking efforts they have made to celebrate our cultures and reinforce our values of integrity, hard work, excellence and respect for other religious and ethnic biases with a view to ensure that such cultures do not go into extinction.

“For more than a century, Ojude Oba has consistently attracted a large pool of tourists from different parts of Nigeria and the global community. We are proud to be associated with the important festival which has become a platform for all sons and daughters of Ijebuland to congregate and brainstorm on developmental issues that will accelerate the political, social and economic growth of the people,” he added.





Another highlight which spiced up the festival was the reward promo for Glo line users as five tricycles, 10 television sets and 10 grinding machines were given to lucky winners for the purpose of empowerment. Also, Globacom brought into town fuji music star, Abass Akanni Obesere and Teni Apata to entertain the people at a private hotel facility in the town.

The telecommunication giant equally rewarded excellence as outstanding age grades ‘Regberegbe’ went away with cash prizes.The competition amongst the Regberegbes was one of the key features of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival.

In the male category, Egbe Obayori Okunrin Asiwaju came first as the best dressed age grade and got a reward of N500,000 while Egbe Tobalase Okunrin and Egbe Bobamayegun won N300,000 and N200,000 respectively as first and second runners-up in the male category, while Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju came first with Egbe Arobayo Obinrin and Egbe Tobalase Obinrin emerging as runners up winning the same prizes.

In the Balogun contest, Balogun Kuku was adjudged the best in skills and dexterity on their horses while Balogun Odunuga and Balogun Gamugasa came second and third, winning N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Sanwo-Olu described Ojude Oba as a global event which has grown in leaps and bounds over the years with its unique way of unifying people of different faiths. He commended his Ogun State counterpart for the great work done on the Ijebu-Ode-Epe expressway. He also called for the unity of the Yoruba race as well as the support for the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2023.

“Let me make this rallying call on all sons and daughters of the Yoruba race to pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba festival, it is my hope and belief that the entire Yoruba race will rise up and unite as one to ensure that the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a proud Lagosian and Yoruba man is supported,” he said.

While Abiodun noted that the theme of the festival, ‘The return of Ojude Oba’ is very apt considering that the festival was not celebrated in the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said that the celebration of the 2022 festival was an opportunity to gather, pay homage to the monarch and plan ahead for the new year.

He noted further that it was imperative for every son and daughter of Ijebuland to take the opportunity of the festival to plan for the continued development of Ijebu-Ode, Ijebuland and the state, saying that his administration would continue to put in place measures that would help to develop the tourism sector.