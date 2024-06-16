It is not a hidden fact that Ijebu Ode, a bustling town in Ogun State, is where the pulse of tradition beat strong, and with only a few days to the Ojude Oba festival and Ileya (Salah) celebrations, one does not need to be told that the city is ready and its people are prepared for one of the biggest festivals in Nigeria.

Days back Sunday Tribune visited the town to find out level of preparations amid a biting economic condition that has forced many businesses and households to adjust to current economic realities, but as one strolled through the vibrant streets across the city, the air buzzed with anticipation for the two significant upcoming events. Despite economic challenges, the town’s resilient spirit remained unshaken.

For many people within the town and beyond, Ojude Oba is more than a festival; it is a testament to the cultural richness and unity of the people of Ijebu Ode. This annual event that holds two days after the Ileya celebration brings together indigenes and visitors in a celebration of tradition, history, and community.

Findings showed that indigenes of Ijebu are unfazed by economic adversity as they are determined to keep their cultural heritage and traditions alive. A woman, who gave her name as Shoyemi Shoyombo, who deals in sales of fabrics told Sunday Tribune that the country has always had its downtime and it has never dampened the moral of Ijebu people.

She said further that five of her siblings arrived Ijebu Ode a week ago from abroad to throw their support behind the festival, adding that “We are a group of people and a town renowned for extravagant festival, and this year’s Ileya celebration and Ojude Oba festival are no exception.”

As preparations reach their zenith, the streets are adorned with colorful decorations, traditional attire is being prepared, and the sound of drums and dance rehearsals, echo through the town. Every household in Ijebu knows what Ojude Oba means to every indigene and none, this year, the preparations have gone even top notch with popular hotels in the town booked two weeks before the D-day.

Speaking with Chief Babatunde Akinsanya, a community leader emphasised the festival’s importance: “Ojude Oba is our way of preserving our heritage. It is a time when we honour our ancestors, celebrate our achievements, and foster unity among our people. Despite the economic hardships, we are determined to make this year’s festival memorable.”

Festive frenzy, hospitality business booms

Sunday Tribune’s investigation revealed that the economic downturn seems to have little impact on the festive spirit of Ijebu Ode as hotels across the town are fully booked ahead of Ileya and Ojude Oba.

From the luxurious Grand Inn to Conference Hotel and AM to PM, reservations have been pouring in, leaving no rooms from for new bookings. It was discovered that hoteliers and staff work tirelessly to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay for influx of visitors.

“We had fears about this year’s bookings ahead of Ojude Oba and Ileya because many people have been lamenting poor financial power. In fact, we had even contemplated reducing our rates to accommodate people but to our surprise, without price reduction, our rooms have been fully booked for weeks and we have had to turn away many potential guests”, says a manager at one of the luxurious hotels visited.

At Conference Hotel, the story is the same. A patron and prominent media executive, Bayo Rufai told Sunday Tribune that he couldn’t get room reservations for three of his guests who informed him of their coming. “They told me they are fully packed. We don’t have any rooms for guests”.

A resident who gave his name as Bowale Abayomi, informed Sunday Tribune that no one could possibly stop Ijebu indigenes from celebrating Ileya and Ojude Oba the way they know and have always done. He said though he’s a Christian, he would join his Muslims family and friends to celebrate the events.

“This town begins preparations for Ojude Oba immediately one ends. Trust the people of Ijebu not to let any economic difficulty dampen their spirits. They will celebrate, and they will do it with style and grace. And for the hotels as you mentioned, it is welcome respite from economic downturn, a reminder that even challenging times, there is always something to be celebrated-Ojude Oba and Ileya come at the right time for the people.”

Residents opt for communal celebration

It was observed that many residents have found innovative ways to celebrate the Ileya festival without breaking the bank. Many have opted for communal meeting and sharing, a testament to the town’s strong sense of community and camaraderie.

With the high cost of rams, a traditional staple of the Ileya celebration, many residents have come together to contribute money and buy a cow to share on Ileya Day. This collective approach not only eases the financial burden but also fosters a sense of unity and shared joy.

“It’s a difficult time for many of us, but we refuse to let hardship affect us,” said Mrs. Funke, a resident who is part of a communal sharing group. “We know things are hard, but we must celebrate and show love. By coming together, we can make this festival special for everyone.”

The communal spirit extends beyond meat sharing, as some residents are also cooking together by contributing money and resources. “It’s a collective approach to cooking as it does not only reduce individual expenses but also strengthens social bonds and creates a sense of community among the people”, says Sholana Shoyombo.

As one resident, Mr. Tunde Bakare, aptly put it, “Ileya is a time for love, sharing, and togetherness. We may not have much, but we have each other, and that’s what truly matters.”

Simultaneously, the Muslim community in Ijebu Ode is gearing up for the celebration; however, the current economic situation has cast a shadow over the festivities. The rising cost of living, particularly the soaring prices of food and other commodities, has many residents worried.

Salisu Adamusi, a young Muslim resident, who expressed his concerns: “As much as I would love to celebrate Ileya in a big way, the reality is harsh. The prices of rams, foodstuff, and even basic necessities have skyrocketed. We have to adjust our expectations and celebrate within our means.”

Aisha Bello, a local trader, shared her perspective: “It is not just about the grandeur of the celebration, but the essence of it. Ileya is about sacrifice, faith, and community. We might have to celebrate quietly this year, but the spirit of the festival remains intact.”

Ojude Oba venue transformed into a colourful haven

The Arcade, built by Globacom’s founder, Mike Adenuga, is set to host the highly anticipated festival, and the venue is undergoing a stunning transformation. As the big day approaches, the space is being adorned with vibrant decorations, courtesy of Globacom and other sponsors.

Upon visiting the Arcade, one was met with a sea of green, the signature color of Globacom, which has taken over the venue. The elaborate decorations, featuring the headline sponsor’s branding, are a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting the cultural heritage of Ijebu Ode.

With only two days left until the festival, the atmosphere is electric. The venue is buzzing with activity as workers scramble to put the finishing touches on the decorations. The excitement is palpable, and it’s clear that the people of Ijebu Ode are ready to celebrate their rich cultural heritage in style.

The festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, with the beautifully decorated Arcade serving as the perfect backdrop for the festivities. As the town comes together to honour their tradition, one thing is certain – this year’s celebration will be one for the books.

K1 leads entertainers at This Year’s Ojude Oba Festival

Popular Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, widely known as K1, will once again take center stage at this year’s Ojude Oba festival. K1, who was honoured with the chieftaincy title of ‘Olori Omo Oba’ at last year’s event, will lead a host of entertainers, particularly those who are indigenous to the region, in a celebration of cultural heritage and community spirit.

