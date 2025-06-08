Ojude Oba 2025:Ebenezer Obey, K1 shine at ‘An Evening with Glo

IT was another landmark moment in Ijebu-Ode as the leading telecommunications company, Globacom, brought musical royalty to the stage to celebrate the iconic Ojude Oba festival.

Music legend Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi and Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, headlined the elegant pre-Ojude Oba festival, titled “An Evening With Glo.”

Held at the Obalufon Hall of the Conference Hotel in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, the Friday night spectacle treated captains of industry, high-ranking dignitaries, and esteemed guests to a night of rich cultural homage and timeless music.

From 6 p.m. till the early hours of Saturday, the atmosphere buzzed with color, rhythm, and elegance, as part of activities marking Ojude Oba 2025.

The event also celebrated “20 Years of Celebrating Tradition” by Globacom and featured the launch of its new initiative, the Glo Heritage Series, aimed at further promoting Nigerian culture and values.

In his inimitable style, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey captivated the audience with his evergreen tunes, delivering lyrical wisdom and nostalgic rhythms that kept guests yearning for more.

The evening reached a crescendo when K1 made his grand entrance. The ambiance instantly transformed as Obey paused to pay a soulful tribute to the Mayegun of Yorubaland.

In response, K1 bowed in respect to the legendary Obey, reinforcing a powerful moment of mutual admiration between father and son.

Adding to the night’s charm was ace compere Gbenga Adeyinka, who kept the program running seamlessly, while comedians KieKie, Bash, and Dr Smile lit up the venue with laughter.

In his remarks, Ebenezer Obey expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr), for his continued dedication to uplifting lives, promoting cultural heritage, and positioning Ogun State — and indeed Nigeria — on the global map through people-centric initiatives.

He also congratulated the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, for the continued success and developmental strides of the Ojude Oba festival, affirming its importance in preserving Ijebu culture and identity.

