Ojora of Lagos axes six chiefs for attending Labour Party rally

The Ojora of Lagos and Iganmu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba AbdulFatai Aremu Aromire Oyegbemi II, has axed six of his chiefs for attending a Labour Party campaign rally.

The monarch, in a statement released by the palace media office, alleged that the dethroned chiefs had impersonated him at the political rally—an act he considered unacceptable for traditional chiefs within his domain.

The affected chiefs include Chief Lateef Ojora, Baale Alaba-Oro; Chief Saliu Biliamin, Baale Alafia Dodoro; Chief Taiwo Hassan, Baale Oke Ira; Chief Idris Oladipupo Ojora, Baale Abule Kere; Chief Hakeem Oseni, Baale Mosafejo Amukoko; and Chief Sule Raji, Balogun Abule Kere.

The statement read in part: “The Oba Ojora has officially dethroned six of his Baales and the Balogun for impersonating him at the recently held Labour Party flag-off event in Apapa.

“This act is considered unacceptable for leaders within his domain.”

In a significant meeting held on Monday, 30 June 2025, His Royal Majesty Oba AbdulFatai Oyeyinka Aremu Aromire Oyegbemi II, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, made a bold statement regarding the responsibilities of his chiefs and their commitment to his authority.

Emphasising the role of the traditional ruler as a father figure to all, Kabiyesi Ojora asserted: “You are not a card-carrying member of any political party; you represent the interests of all your people, regardless of their affiliations.”

Explaining further, the palace noted that the incident stemmed from the actions of the six chiefs who attended the Labour Party event without the Oba’s consent.

Following the outcome of this event, which unfolded without his prior knowledge, Kabiyesi Ojora summoned the Baales, the Balogun, and the Ojora Council to his ancient palace for clarification.

In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the chiefs’ actions were in violation of their duties.

He reiterated that no chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.

The decisive action of dethroning the six chiefs underscores his commitment to maintaining order and coherence within his leadership structure.

During the assembly, Kabiyesi also took the opportunity to commend the present government’s ongoing development initiatives in Ojora land, expressing his commitment to continue supporting the administration as it fosters growth and progress for the kingdom.

This event has reaffirmed the significance of transparency and collaboration between traditional authorities and their representation in political matters, reminding all chiefs of their responsibilities while serving under the esteemed Ojora Kingdom.

