Ojodu LCDA to begin e-billing in 2022 — Chairman

CHAIRMAN of the Ojodu Lo- cal Council Development Area (LCDA), David Odunmbaku, has intimated that the council will begin electronic billing of levies in 2022.

Odunmbaku stated this while flagging off a two-day retreat on the 2022 ‘Bud- get of the new Beginning’ in Ikeja, according to a state- ment by the council’s Chief Press Secretary, Jumu’ah Abiodun.

The LCDA chairman noted that the retreat was held to develop a well-planned 2022 appropriation that will clearly outline people-oriented pro grammes and projects.

Odunmbaku added that the event would also help officials to strategise on formulation of government policies that will be benefi- cial to the people of Ojodu and ensure their effective implementation.

“As you are aware, the purpose of the retreat is to review our previous year budget performance, to brainstorm and make deci sions on the new fiscal year budget.

“We are changing some few things this year. We have started data capturing already. We’ll also be rolling out e-billing this year, that will assist us in reaching more places.

“We have decided re main focused on our four point agenda (H.E.Y.S.) in order to achieve our pro jected sustainable develop ment. The key compost the H.E.Y.S agenda represents Health, Education, Youth and Women Empowerment and Social Infrastructure. This is also expected to form the basis for assessing the current administration,” he said.

Odunmbaku further thanked the management and staff of the council for their support in the past year.

Meanwhile, the council-man ager, Dele Abayomi, implored all participants to continue to contribute effectively to the growth of the council.

Abayomi said: “On behalf of the management and staff, I want to thank you for your support to Mr Chairman. To all of us here today, we must up our games, be committed and contribute effectively to the growth of the LCDA.”

