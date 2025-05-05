Oja-Oba, two other markets set for N3.5bn upgrade in Oyo

The Oyo State Government has awarded contracts worth N3.5 billion for the comprehensive upgrade of three rural markets—Oja-Oba, Aare-Alasa, and Oja-Agbe—under the first phase of the Oyo State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (OY-RAAMP).

At the official contract signing ceremony, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, announced that the initiative is aimed at modernising market infrastructure to boost agricultural productivity and improve market access across the state.

The three markets selected are Aare-Alasa Market in the Akanran area of Ona-Ara Local Government, Oja-Agbe Market in Iseyin Local Government, and Oja-Oba Market in Ibarapa Central Local Government.

“These markets will undergo comprehensive modernisation, including upgraded infrastructure, enhanced storage facilities, improved access roads, and other critical features aimed at streamlining agricultural logistics and supporting both farmers and traders,” the commissioner said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Abosede Owoeye, hailed the contract signing as a milestone that aligns with Governor Seyi Makinde’s agenda to enhance food security and empower rural economies.

Engr. Mrs. Adeola Ekundayo, OY-RAAMP Coordinator, detailed the financial breakdown of the contracts:

Aare-Alasa Market – N1,227,196,608.81

Oja-Agbe Market – N1,219,954,792.90

Oja-Oba Market – N1,042,800,042.63

She emphasized that the Agro-Logistics component of RAAMP is designed to reduce post-harvest losses, improve connectivity to rural roads, and enhance the movement of farm produce.

The contracts were awarded to the following firms:

Quicbond Nigeria Ltd for Aare-Alasa Market

Lee Fakino Nigeria Ltd for Oja-Agbe Market

AB-Bond Habitat Ltd for Oja-Oba Market

The state government says the upgrades will significantly transform these rural markets into vibrant economic hubs, driving growth and improving the livelihoods of local farmers and traders.

