Prominent businessman Chief Chris Odinaka Igwe on Tuesday dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a marathon meeting with the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

A source close to the former Abia State Governor confirmed the defection of Chief Igwe, along with over 5,000 of his supporters.

According to the source, “Chief Chris Igwe has joined the APC after meeting with his business ally and friend, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. It is a big plus for the APC in Umunneochi Local Government Area and Abia State in general.”

Prince Chris Odinaka Igwe, OFR, is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited and the Chairman of Chrisnak Groups Limited. He is also a recipient of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic National Award.

His younger brother, Honourable Okey Igwe, was the deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Abia State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…