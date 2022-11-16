Oil thieves shift attention to private company in Edo

Following the successes recorded by the Federal Government in the fight against activities of oil vandals and thieves, the alleged economic saboteurs have shifted attention to private oil companies across the country.

The latest casualty, Dubri Oil Company Limited in Gelegele ,Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, had one of its GG North 1 tapped by these vandals and oil thieves close to their operational base.

The management of the company was reported to have got to know of the tapping of their line from the surveillance firm, contracted by Dubril Oil to checks and maintain the pipeline when they noticed there was decline in the production from the GG North 1.

It was gathered that efforts by the company to trouble shoot from the flow station and manifold to see whether there was technical issues responsible for the decline was unsuccessful.

One of the workers of the firm (name withheld) told newsmen that they had intensified efforts in their search with a view to discovering the spot where the vandals are tapping crude oil from.

He said that the management of the company quickly took a decision to divert the crude flowing through the line that was tapped to the second line where the company presently now produces.

“We do not know how long this has been ongoing, however, we discovered that our production has been declining for about three months.





“But the decline was more in the last few weeks, hence, the call for the investigation and subsequently , the discovery of the illegal tapping of the pipeline, “