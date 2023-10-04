A Niger Delta opinion leader, Sir Matthew ltsekure, has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the management of NNPCL to renew the pipeline surveillance contract earlier awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), which expired last August.

The Itsekiri-born made the plea in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Warri, Delta State.

Justifying why TSSNL’s contract should be renewed, Itsekure said:

“This, in my view, will enhance and sustain the already growing production quantum of crude to meet our target allocation as their activities is effectively frustrating illegal oil Bunkering activities that were the norm in the area.

“Just like it’s suicidal to reinforce failure, so too, it’s right to encourage success and sustain it.

“Nigeria needs all the resources she can garner. As long as crude oil bunkering activities threaten our collective aspiration for growth as the highest foreign exchange earnings, it becomes instructive to give Tantita security all the support it desires to defeat our nation’s enemy.





“It’s obvious that dissenting voices have rented the air to the contrary, but it’s my considered view that renewing this contract for Tantita security would give the government the necessary impetus in the development and growth of the economy as there would be higher earnings in forex to achieve this.

“Looking back, it will be reasonable to renew rather than pander to the antics of the few voices opposed to this as the previous regime of illegality should prevail.

“Let’s join hands with Tantita security to stem the tide of illegal Bunkering within the oil-producing territory of the Niger Delta. God bless the Niger Delta. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

