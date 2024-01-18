The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has lauded its personnel for their role in the interception of the MT Kali vessel in Bayelsa.

The NSCDC Commandant, Delta Command, CC Suleimon Jimoh, gave the commendation on Wednesday shortly after he had inspected the impounded vessel in Oporoza, Warri, South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the MT KALI vessel was arrested on Thursday at Penitin Oil Field in Bayelsa in a joint operation by the officials of Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) and the NSCDC.

Jimoh, flanked by some officers of the Command, also promised to continue to partner with sister agencies and private security outfits combating oil theft in the country.

The commandant expressed joy at the feat and urged his men to continue to sustain the tempo.

The seized vessel, laden with about 119 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil, was moved from Bayelsa to Oporoza for anchorage while investigations continue.

Twenty-three suspects, excluding one who allegedly jumped into the sea, were arrested alongside the vessel.

Earlier, on Sunday, Capt. Warriedi Enisuoh, the Executive Director, Operations, Technical, of TSSL

told newsmen that the vessel was seized on Thursday while siphoning crude oil from a platform operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Enisuoh said that the vessel had been on the watch list of the private security company, adding that it had been operating in Nigerian and international waters illegally carrying crude oil and automotive gasoline oil (AGO).

“The ship left Lagos a couple of days ago and switched off its AIS. Then we knew it was coming to the Niger Delta.

“Further intelligence revealed that it was coming to Penitin Oil Field to load illegal crude oil in Bayelsa.

“On getting to the environment, we alerted our base at Sokebolou in Bayelsa, where the operation was launched,” he said.

Enisuoh said that on arrival, the NSCDC was able to help them overpower the suspects and get them arrested alongside the vessel.

“The exercise would not have been successful if not for the support of the security agents, notably the NSCDC,” he said.

Enisuoh commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for taking the bold step to eradicate oil theft, noting that the development had boosted investors’ confidence and reduced stress and other environmental hazards.

Recall also that President Bola Tinubu on Monday lauded the TSSL and the NSCDC for the achievement and promised better collaboration between the private security outfits and the federal government security forces.

The president sent a high-power delegation from the military and top officials of the NNPCL to inspect the impounded vessel.

The delegation, which included Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, and others, was led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa.

