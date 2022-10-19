Oil theft: Navy seize 9,250 litres of PMS in Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has seized 9,250 litres of products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from suspected Illegal bunkers.

The Base Operating Officer, Lt. Cdr. Daniel Onyemaeze disclosed this while handing over the exhibits to Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at Ibaka on Wednesday.

Onyemaeze explained that the seizures were made Saturday, Sept. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 respectively during routine patrol operations by base operatives.

He said that personnel of the Nigerian Navy intercepted the suspects at FOB, Ibaka during a routine patrol of the waterways.

“This is in line with the mandate of Chief of Naval Staff to curtail illegal activities and criminal activities in the waterways,” Onyemaeze said.

He said that the suspects on sighting the Naval personnel jumped into the ocean and escaped into the creek.

According to him, exhibits recovered included; three small wooden boats, two fibre boats, and 37×250 litres of products suspected to be PMS.

“In compliance with reference A on behalf of Nigerian Navy, FOB Ibaka. I hereby hand over 3 wooden boats, 2 fibre boats with 37 drums of products suspected to be PMS to NSCDC,” he said.

Receiving the exhibits on behalf of the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Suleiman Mafara, the Chief Superintendent Corps, Sunday Edem, Head of Anti vandal Unit of NSCDC said he would ensure that the exhibits reach the office.

“On behalf of my State Commandant, Mr Suleiman Mafara hereby received the exhibits arrested by the Navy.

“I have witnessed the 37 drums of products suspected to be PMS, three wooden boats and two fibre boats in all good condition,” he said.

He promised to deliver the exhibits to the NSCDC office for further investigation and prosecution.

