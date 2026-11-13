Oil theft: Navy dismantles two illegal refineries, recovers stolen petroleum products in Rivers

In continuation of its ongoing offensive operations against oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other economic sabotage in the country, the Nigerian Navy has said that it dismantled two illegal refining sites and recovered approximately 53,000 litres of suspected stolen petroleum products in Okarki community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho.

According to the statement, the operation, conducted on November 11, 2026, by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, followed credible intelligence on illegal petroleum activities in the area.

The statement explained that the recovered products comprised approximately 23,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 30,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), found in about eight dugout pits and storage containers across the two sites.

It further said the illegal refining facilities and recovered products were handled in accordance with established procedures for combating crude oil theft and illegal refining.

It pointed out that no arrests were made during the operation, as the suspected operators reportedly fled before the arrival of the naval personnel.

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It further explained that the operation was part of the Service’s sustained campaign to dismantle illegal refining networks, curb crude oil theft and protect the nation’s critical oil and gas infrastructure.

It added that the operation also followed an earlier one by NNS PATHFINDER in the same general area on October 10, 2026, during which three illegal refining sites were discovered and deactivated.

The statement said the successive operations demonstrated the Navy’s determination to deny criminal networks access to the nation’s petroleum resources and prevent further economic losses associated with crude oil theft and illegal bunkering, and reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL.