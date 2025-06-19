Oil theft: Navy arrests 242 suspects, 76 vessels in two years of crackdown

The Nigerian Navy has arrested 242 suspects and 76 vessels as part of a two-year crackdown on oil theft.

The operations, which began in June 2023, also led to the destruction of over 800 illegal refining sites across the country.

Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla stated this at a briefing in the capital, Abuja on Thursday.

He said oil theft from pipelines and wells has severely impacted Nigeria’s oil sector, cutting government revenue and hampering crude exports.

“Since June 2023, naval authorities have seized around 171,000 barrels of crude and millions of litres of illegally refined fuels from criminal networks.

“To stop theft at the source, the navy began verifying oil cargoes at Nigeria’s five major export terminals in January 2025,” Ogalla said.

He also outlined steps taken to improve naval capabilities.

“The navy has acquired patrol boats, three new ships and three AW 139 Trekker helicopters,” he said.

According to Ogalla, the Navy is also building two more seaward defence boats and will soon take delivery of two 76-meter offshore patrol vessels from Dearsan Shipyard in Turkey.