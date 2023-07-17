The Nigerian Navy on patrol has arrested four suspects concerning oil theft and illegal refining in Rivers State.

Commodore Suliaman Ibrahim, Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, told journalists over the weekend that the arrested suspects were from Southern Ijaw in Bayelsa State but live in Borokiri, Port Harcourt.

One of the suspects, Ibrahim, confessed to being paid N20,000 to transfer diesel products from the creek to Port Harcourt.

He stated that the four suspects would be turned over to prosecutors after completing the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Navy has demolished and excavated suspected oil syndicate equipment at Well 17 of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 in Elem Krakama Creek, Degema Local Government Area, Rivers.

According to the NNS Pathfinder commander, the illegal oil mining activities in the area were discovered by the Navy’s Patrol Helicopter on July 11, 2023, leading to the removal of the numerous pipes concealed in the ground.

Ibrahim added that the excavation work was carried out in partnership with the well’s operators, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

He said, “We came here with Members of NNPC, OML 18 resources, they are the owners of the well.

“We came with our heavy equipment to make sure we dismantle the illegal structures that are being used to siphon crude illegally. Many pipes have been recovered from the wellhead, and we have disconnected where they are connected.

“As an individual, what I have seen here is way beyond what I have seen elsewhere. The level of sophistication is beyond our imagination. The individuals involved had taken their time, done many measurements, and did welding on-site,” he said.

The NNS Pathfinder commander also disclosed that the Navy was already doing something to track the people involved, just as he assured the general public that all those involved will be arrested and prosecuted in a court of law.

He stated that although no arrest had been made concerning the Elem-Krakama creeks discovery, the Navy was working with sister security agencies specialised in investigations of cases like this.

