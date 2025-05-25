Oil theft: NAF intensifies air operations in Niger Delta region

…as troops destroy over 100 illegal refining sites, 53 boats, others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified air operations in the Niger Delta, recording significant successes in the ongoing fight against crude oil theft and the protection of vital national assets in the Region as directed by the Federal Government

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

ALSO READ: NAF unveils civilian arm mitigation action plan

It explained that the service has maintained a high tempo of aerial missions across the region, dismantling illegal refining sites and disrupting the logistics of criminal networks through its 115 Special Operations Group (115 SOG), which hosts the Air Component of Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS),

The statement read, ” between January and May 2025, the Air Component of OPDS executed over 173 missions and 265 sorties, accumulating approximately 270 flying hours in support of joint military operations and independent strikes across key oil-producing states, including Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River.”

It explained that during these operations, airstrikes destroyed more than 100 illegal refining sites, 53 boats, 74 cooking tanks, 2 reservoirs, and several transport vehicles.

It added that these actions significantly degraded the capacity of oil thieves and vandals operating along critical corridors such as Buguma, Imo River, Port Harcourt, Okrika, Egbema/Ohaji, and the Trans Niger Pipeline Right of Way.

“The operations are aligned with national efforts to curb militancy, stop environmental degradation caused by illegal refining, and protect strategic oil and gas infrastructure, the backbone of Nigeria’s economy,” it added.

While the Nigerian Air Force continues to promote civil-military cooperation and community development in the region, it emphasised that the kinetic component of its campaign remained essential to uprooting entrenched criminal networks.

It pointed out that the sustained air operations underscored NAF’s commitment to national security and economic stability by ensuring that Nigeria’s oil heartland remained secure and productive.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

