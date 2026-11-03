Oil spillage: Uzere community cries out over palliative

Residents of Uzere Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have lamented what they described as the abysmal intervention of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) and its partners in the oil spillage in the community which occurred over six months ago.

President-general of the kingdom, Chief Edward Onyagbodor, said the intervention had largely been limited to the provision of palliatives estimated at between N10.2 million and N10.6 million.

Speaking when the state governor, Sheriff Oborewvori visited the spill sites recently, Onyagbodor said the health of everyone in the community has been in danger.

He said the residents are still struggling to secure adequate intervention from the operating companies and government authorities.

Similarly, a former president-general of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), Chief Iduh Amadhe, urged the governor to prevail on Heritage Energy to demonstrate greater commitment to the welfare of its host communities.

Amadhe disclosed that OML 30, operated by Heritage Energy, has 112 host communities, comprising 89 Urhobo, 13 Isoko, six Ijaw and four Itsekiri communities.

Governor Oborevwori, had assured the people of Uzere Kingdom that his administration would ensure oil companies operating in the area met their obligations to host communities affected by the oil spills and other environmental challenges.

The governor said his administration had been monitoring developments in Uzere and other affected communities, including Odidi, through reports from government officials, community leaders and other stakeholders, but considered it necessary to visit the locations personally.

He recalled that following a similar incident in Odidi, the government deployed more than 100 medical personnel to provide healthcare services to residents, adding that a similar medical intervention would be extended to Uzere.

He directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, to ensure that residents of the affected communities received appropriate medical attention, including examinations to establish possible health implications of the incident.

He noted that the company had undertaken preliminary engagements with the host communities before commencing containment and cleanup operations, expressing satisfaction that the cleanup exercise was underway.

The governor, however, said the exercise must be followed by appropriate remediation to address the environmental damage, urging the company to sustain its engagement with the communities and ensure that their legitimate concerns were addressed.

He cautioned residents against interpreting the time taken to address some of their complaints as lack of commitment by the government, insisting that due process and established procedures must be followed.

Oborevwori commended the people for maintaining peace, despite their grievances, because dialogue remains the most effective means of resolving disputes between host communities and oil companies.

Earlier, Manager Government and Community Relations of the oil giant, Dr. Jeremiah Oharisi, said the company received information about gas build-up at the well on June 27.

He explained that the well had two production strings, known as Lima and Syria, which were shut down in 2019 and 2023, respectively, leaving it inactive before the incident.

According to him, gas accumulated in the reservoir and eventually forced its way to the surface, causing bubbling and the escape of some crude oil.

Oharisi said the company immediately activated emergency response measures, including securing the affected area, sensitising the host community, evacuating residents from the vicinity and deploying fire trucks.

He added that efforts were also initiated to contain and recover the escaping crude.