Oil price crash: Nigeria needs agriculture to sustain economy —AFAN

The National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Kabir Ibrahim, has said that Nigeria would be the worst hit by the current oil price crash due to over-dependent on oil.

He said, at this point, unnecessary importation of food items should be discouraged, and the government should open windows for farmers to grow and sustain the economy.

Ibrahim said since Nigeria economy depend on oil We are definitely going to be affected by what happen to oil.

“We urge government to do much more than is being done, open more windows for farmers to produce more so that we will be able to produce more to feed teaming population”, he said.

Ibrahim said it would be catastrophic for government to allow anything to be imported as it will pose serious challenge to the economy given the increase in foreign exchange.

He said “We must produce what we eat and eat what we produce. That is the only way to mitigate the looming problem in Nigeria”.

On the leadership crisis in AFAN, Ibrahim said he still remain the National President of farmers association, debunking report that he resigned from office.

He described as unconstitutional for its Board of Trustee Chairman, Admiral Murtala Nyako to constitute a 13-member caretaker committee to spreadhead activities of the association saying what the constitution states was for duely elected state chairmen to elect the National President and other principal officers of the association.

It was gathered that about 6-state chairmen approached the BOT Chairman accusing the current executive of misappropriation of funds, not holding General congress and not holding NEC meeting, it was on this premise they asked the former Governor to dissolve the current executive and constitute a new one, to which their request was granted.

Ibrahim, however, debunked the allegations insisting that the Association had not done the general assembly due to lack of funds to organise it.

He also said he has put in motion for the association to have new executive officers after the conduct of State elections.