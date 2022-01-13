Oil in Niger Delta belongs to people of the region, Adebanjo tells Obasanjo

Acting leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has faulted the assertion by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that oil in the Niger-Delta belongs to Nigeria, saying rather, the resources belong to the people of the region.

The elder statesman also wondered if the former president was suggesting that God created the resources in Niger Delta when Nigeria came into existence in 1914, or if it was there before the amalgamation.

Obasanjo had said in a newspaper report that oil in the Niger Delta belonged to Nigeria and attempts by Chief Edwin Clark to put the record straight were rebuffed by a statement by Areas Consultative Forum (ACF) supporting the position of the former president.

Chief Adebanjo gave this position on Wednesday at a press conference which took place at his Lagos residence and attended by other leaders of Afenifere, including Senator Femi Okurounmu, Chief Supo Shonibare, Professor Ebun Sonaya, Chief Tunde Onakoya, Chief Lanre Anjolaiya, Alhaji Abdullahi Adebayo Inaolaji, Ms Nike Olujemibola and Jare Ajayi, the Afenifere spokesperson.

The Afenifere leader cited the 1960 and 1963 constitutions which touched on the revenue allocation and is now referred to as resource control, saying that the 1963 Constitution allowed for payment of 50 per cent in Section 140, to the region where the revenue was derived.

“It was a two-tier federal system with the state government being coordinated and not subordinate to the Federal Government,” Adebanjo said.

“This was the peaceful coexistence position of the unity of the ethnic groups until 1966 when the military took over the government and abrogated the constitution agreed to by our founding fathers and set up the present 1999 Constitution. The obnoxious provisions of this constitution have been the cause of instability in the country,” added.

The elder statesman, who maintained that the country needed to be restructured ahead of the 2023 elections, appealed to former President Obasanjo to join hands with other patriots to bring pressure to bear on President Muhammadu Buhari “to ensure the change of the present fraudulent constitution by restructuring the present unitary constitution of the Federal system agreed to by our founding fathers before the 2023 elections to enable the nation to move forward peacefully in unity and progress.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.