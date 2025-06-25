Oil and Gas: Groups commend Komolafe, NUPRC’s commitment to regulatory compliance

Civil society groups and community stakeholders have praised Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), for his steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The commendation came during a one-day sensitisation forum on the role of the media, civil society, and other oil and gas stakeholders in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), held on Wednesday at the Coral Reef Hotel in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Organised by Kaima Pearl Limited in collaboration with local civil society organisations, the town hall-style meeting brought together a diverse range of participants, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, media professionals, community-based groups, and regulatory officials.

In his welcome address, Mallam Nasir Abdulquadri, Project Manager for Kaima Pearl Limited, described the NUPRC under Engr. Komolafe’s leadership as a model of regulatory integrity and institutional reform in a sector historically challenged by opacity and inefficiency.

He said the forum was convened to deepen public understanding of the PIA and ensure that grassroots actors—especially those in oil-producing communities—are adequately informed and empowered to engage with the evolving regulatory landscape.

“The Petroleum Industry Act remains one of the most significant pieces of legislation in Nigeria’s economic history. But without deliberate efforts to engage the media, civil society, and community actors, its implementation may fall short of its transformative promise. That’s why we’re here—to build a bridge between policy and people,” Abdulquadri said.

“For the first time in a long time, communities feel seen. We feel heard. The Commission is not only regulating the sector; it is also listening to the people.”

He lauded Engr. Komolafe for prioritising inclusivity and compliance monitoring since assuming office, noting that under his leadership, the NUPRC has made efforts to decentralise stakeholder engagement and ensure that Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) are not only established but also operate transparently in line with the provisions of the Act.

Participants at the forum echoed these sentiments, citing the NUPRC’s ongoing compliance monitoring visits, training programmes, and enforcement directives as key indicators of a regulatory body that is both proactive and reform-minded.

Speaking during the event, Chief Felix Ekpetiama, a traditional leader from Rivers State, said Komolafe’s leadership has helped restore public confidence in regulatory institutions.

“We are beginning to see a positive shift in how oil companies engage with our communities,” he said. “For years, we dealt with neglect and exploitation, but now, with stronger oversight from the NUPRC, these companies are becoming more responsible and are adjusting to their obligations under the law. It’s not perfect yet, but the difference is noticeable — they now consult more, they report more, and they act more in line with what the Petroleum Industry Act expects of them.”

Similarly, Comrade Timi Tari George, an Ijaw rights activist, welcomed the reforms, noting that many communities have long suffered from corporate neglect.

“In the past, oil firms treated the law as optional and our communities as expendable. But today, with the implementation of the PIA gaining momentum and the NUPRC stepping up enforcement, we’re seeing these companies begin to fall in line,” he said.

“They’re more cautious, more transparent, and more open to dialogue. That is not by accident — it’s the result of a regulatory agency doing its job. For us in the Niger Delta, this is a welcome development, and we call on civil society to keep the pressure on, so this shift becomes permanent.”

Also speaking at the forum, Reverend Grace Igbokwe, a faith-based advocate from Eleme, praised NUPRC’s emphasis on accountability and gender inclusion, urging other government agencies to emulate the Commission’s example in mainstreaming community voices.

“Implementation is always where Nigeria gets it wrong. But with Komolafe at the helm of NUPRC, we are beginning to see signs that implementation can be both just and people-driven,” she said.

The event also featured breakout sessions where civil society groups discussed strategies for improved oversight of HCDTs, as well as the role of investigative journalism in exposing non-compliance among oil operators.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the forum, participants resolved to establish a multi-stakeholder compliance watch group that will track the performance of HCDTs in the Niger Delta and liaise with NUPRC field offices to address grievances in real time.

The communiqué also called on the federal government to provide the NUPRC with adequate resources to sustain its monitoring and enforcement functions, and urged oil companies to desist from undermining the regulatory process.

“Engr. Komolafe and his team have demonstrated courage and competence. We stand ready to support NUPRC in its mandate to protect both national interests and community rights,” the communiqué read.

Since the passage of the PIA in 2021, implementation has remained a contested and complex process, especially in oil-producing states. But stakeholders at the forum said Komolafe’s leadership is helping to turn the tide.

“NUPRC has shown that effective regulation is possible in Nigeria. What we need now is sustained momentum, collaborative engagement, and the political will to see these reforms through,” Abdulquadri said in his closing remarks.

The forum concluded with a pledge from attending groups to increase media visibility around community benefits under the PIA and to hold both regulators and operators accountable to the spirit and letter of the law.