OID celebrates Olufunke Makinde At 50, Describes Her As A Patriotic Public Servant

A professional group, Omituntun Initiative In the Diaspora (OID), has felicitated the First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde on the occasion of her golden jubilee celebration, while the group described her as a patriotic woman of support to Governor Makinde-led administration.

In a goodwill message made available in a release by the group, the wife of the governor, the group salutes Mrs Makinde’s efforts towards providing the unwavering support to delivering good governance for the people of Pacesetter State, acknowledging the inestimable contributions to managing the State’s affairs and prays to God to continue to provide her with wisdom, knowledge and good health.

“We congratulate you on the occasion of your 50th birthday. You are an inspiration to everyone, who has been diligent in the acts of public service and humanity.

“As the First Lady of the State, you have also been a strong pillar of support to His Excellency, in providing good governance, delivering on the aspirations and development needs of the good people of Oyo State.

“We join your family, friends, associates, well-wishers, and the people of Oyo State to wish you more years of glory and an incredible honour,” the release stated.